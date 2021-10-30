Billie Eilish sings Sally’s song [VIDEO]

Billie literally took on the role of Sally, the beloved of Jack Skellington, complete with (fake) scars in a fantastic performance

It looks a bit like a school play at the end of the year, the one in which we can see Billie Eilish in the role of Sally, the beloved character of the Nightmare Before Christmas from Tim Burton. Instead it is about the re-proposition, live and in real time with a lot of orchestra to accompany, of the most beautiful musical sequences of the film.

For the occasion, the Los Angeles singer, who will turn twenty this year, wears a dress similar to that of the character in the film and even carries some scars (obviously simulated) which refer to the Sally’s “fragile” nature. Anyone who has seen the film knows what we are talking about.

In this video, only part of the evening, Billie sings along with Danny Elfman, composer known for the music of The Simpsons And Man in Black, but also interpreter in the original of the songs of Jack Skellington. The artist collects the ovations of the audience by showing himself in an adult role and also with a beautiful one Marilyn blonde hair, which he has been showing since the beginning of the year.

In 2021 his second album was released, Happier Than Ever, always produced and written together with his brother Finneas. The success of the album, written largely during the quarantine, is as solid as that of his first album and reconfirms that of Billie as one of the fundamental names in today’s music.