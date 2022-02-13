Billie Eilish stops a concert to help a fan in respiratory crisis

Billie Eilish interrupted her concert to help a fan in full respiratory crisis.

The live is the one that was held on February 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, as a stage of his H.appier Than Ever World Tour.

The 20-year-old pop star didn’t hesitate for a moment and immediately stopped the show to offer help to an unwell viewer.

According to fan Danna Macias, who was attending the event, Eilish blocked the performance as soon as a participant who was near the stage asked to be allowed out of the crowd as she was experiencing difficulty breathing.

“They helped him out of the crowd and made sure he was okay,” Macias told the US magazine AND! News. “After that Billie noticed that people weren’t well, so she asked everyone to step back and make room for everyone. Suddenly people started asking for an inhaler, another girl was trying to breathe with effort. Billie stopped everything, ”continues the fan.

In concert footage provided by Macias herself, Eilish can be seen scanning the crowd before asking her team for an inhaler.

“Okay, we have one,” he later said. “Guys, give it some time. Don’t crowd it.”

Addressing the rest of the audience, Eilish added: “Relax, relax! It’s okay!”, Trying to calm the whole audience.