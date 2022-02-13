Billie Eilish stops a concert to help a fan in respiratory crisis

Billie Eilish interrupted her concert to help a fan in full respiratory crisis.
The live is the one that was held on February 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, as a stage of his H.appier Than Ever World Tour.
The 20-year-old pop star didn’t hesitate for a moment and immediately stopped the show to offer help to an unwell viewer.
According to fan Danna Macias, who was attending the event, Eilish blocked the performance as soon as a participant who was near the stage asked to be allowed out of the crowd as she was experiencing difficulty breathing.
“They helped him out of the crowd and made sure he was okay,” Macias told the US magazine AND! News. “After that Billie noticed that people weren’t well, so she asked everyone to step back and make room for everyone. Suddenly people started asking for an inhaler, another girl was trying to breathe with effort. Billie stopped everything, ”continues the fan.
In concert footage provided by Macias herself, Eilish can be seen scanning the crowd before asking her team for an inhaler.
“Okay, we have one,” he later said. “Guys, give it some time. Don’t crowd it.”
Addressing the rest of the audience, Eilish added: “Relax, relax! It’s okay!”, Trying to calm the whole audience.
Billie Eilish: “Before starting again, I wait for people to be okay”
Before continuing with her concert, the singer-songwriter stated in no uncertain terms: “I wait for people to be okay. Until this is the case, I’m not going forward.” TMZ.
It is not the first time that Billie Eilish stops in the middle of one of her shows: the artist is known for interrupting live performances in order to check the safety and well-being of her viewers.
This behavior has always characterized her, from the very beginning of her career, therefore even long before the accident at the Astroworld Festival.
The incident at the Astroworld Festival
Two months ago, ten people died of accidental suffocation after being crushed while in the crowd at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.
The rapper, who is currently facing many multi-million dollar lawsuits related to the tragedy, said he was “absolutely devastated” by that incident.
In December 2021, Scott told American radio host Charlamagne tha God the following: “I was not aware of this until a few minutes before the press conference, until I found out exactly what had happened.”