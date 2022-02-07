Billie Eilish Stops A Concert To Help A Troubled Fan – Magazine

“The show must continue” is a saying that is especially true for those who do the show and not for those who watch it as a spectator: or at least, this is the conviction of singer and songwriter Billie Eilish, who stopped a concert of their own to bring relief to a fan (or a fan, it’s unclear) who was having respiratory problems. A gesture that has arrived on social media, because now the live shows are taken from thousands of mobile phones, and which has brought Eilish a lot of compliments and affection.

Billie Eilish stops a concert to help a struggling fan

It all happened during the show that was being held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, as part of the world tour dedicated to the record ‘Happier Than Ever’ (2021). At one point Billie Eilish realized that someone in the front row was not feeling well and immediately interrupted her performance. The lights went up and the singer tried to figure out what was going on. A fan had some kind of respiratory problem and so Eilish asked if he needed an inhaler and then asked their staff if they had one behind the scenes and to take it to the victim. In the meantime, she reassured everyone present and finally worried that everything was ok and that the show could resume without worries.