Billie Eilish, streaming concert on Disney +: date and video trailer

Billie Eilish will premiere a new concert film on Disney + in September 2021. Here’s the trailer.

After the announcement of his second album, Happier Than Ever – out July 30 – Billie Eilish informs her fans that, in September, a new concert film will be available on Disney +, titled Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles which will feature the performance of each track of the disc in sequential order from the stage of the Hollywood Bowl. The album will run in full and in order and this is happening for the first time ever. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, will also feature animated elements of the Academy Award, Patrick Osborne. “I’ve never done anything like it“, Explains Billie in the teaser, which you can see in a few lines.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, a streaming concert on Disney +

With the participation of the brother Finneas, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and the Los Angeles Philarmonic, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles will debut September 3 on Mickey House’s streaming platform, Disney +. It is a unique event, given that – on this occasion – each song contained in the artist’s new album, Happier Than Ever, will be performed in full and in sequential order. Here is the teaser trailer:

The nineteen-year-old singer-songwriter will be joined by her brother, producer and regular collaborator at the concert directed by Robert Rodriguez And Patrick Osborne, along with the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Gustavo Dudamel and the world famous Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo with the arrangements of the orchestra of David Campbell. Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles It will also feature stunning animated parts, as it stages a story through Eilish’s performance.

The words of the singer of Bad Guy

“Disney is incredibly iconic, so collaborating on something like this is a great honorBillie Eilish said in a statement. “To be able to present my album this way and dedicate it to the city I love and grew up in is so exciting for me. Hope you like it“, He concludes.

The upcoming premiere of Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles follows the release of Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, documentary film, directed by RJ Cutler. Billie Eilish’s second album, Happier Than Ever, which includes individuals Your Power, Lost Cause And NDA, will be released on July 30th via Darkroom / Interscope Records.