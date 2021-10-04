Billie Eilish, talent and strength: the singer teaches us to respect ourselves

T.Slow and strong, Billie Eilish is a successful singer and the new champion against body shaming.

Talent and strength: Billie Eilish is the most loved singer of the moment. Not just an artistic phenomenon, but a woman who teaches us to respect ourselves. Very young, yet with already clear ideas, she conquered the world with her music and an extraordinary talent. To date can count on millions of streams and views on Youtube with singles that have climbed the world charts.

Who is Billie Eilish, career and songs

Unique and inimitable, Eilish has achieved success by upsetting the patterns and challenging gender labels. Her style is unlike any other, just like her! After years of built teen idols and children of art, Billie started first of all from her passion for music. He studied at home, starting to write and sing his songs when he was only eleven. No manager or talent hunter at the beginning of his career could only count on Finneas O’Connel, his older brother. In 2015 he wrote and recorded Ocean Eyes, his first song, presented on the platform Soundcloud the next year. Since then his career has taken off and has never stopped.

After the debut single came Six Feet Under, chosen by Ryan Murphy to present American Horror Story, and a lucky Ep. The real turning point was represented by Bellyache and from Bored, the latter single became the soundtrack of the Netflix series, Thirteen. A real fortune for Eilish who managed to get noticed by many other artists, coming to collaborate with Khalid for the song Lovely. Tours, important collaborations and concerts did not change Billie Eilish who remained the same girl who wrote songs in her bedroom. It is no coincidence that she continued to produce and record her albums with her beloved brother Finneas in the house in Highland Park, Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish, the numbers of a star

The rise of Billie Eilish has been unstoppable and in a few years she has entered the Olympus of the most listened and loved artists. He climbed the American and British charts, consecrating himself as theMillennial Generation artist. The numbers speak for themselves: the album When we all fall asleep, where do we go? it has obtained, for example, over a billion streams. From Sweden to Finland, from Norway to Australia, up to Canada, Ireland and Holland: Billie has become one of the most listened to artists.

Among the most interesting works there is Not my responsability, intense short film made by the 18-year-old and dedicated to haters who are always ready to comment on her body. A work that, in a single day, has obtained over 13 million views on the social networks where it was published. The video is an open letter to people on Instagram who comment on the singer’s looks and contest her shapes. Billie is a pop star with awards and red carpets, but she is first and foremost one sensitive and injured girl from the words of those who only know how to criticize it. “I always feel your gaze on me – he says in the clip -. Nothing I do goes unnoticed ”. In a dark and intimate atmosphere, the singer talks about her frailties: “Do you know me? Do you really know me that well? ”He asks.

Billie Eilish against body shaming

The Californian artist, victim of body shaming, has chosen to rebel, becoming an example for many women who struggle to love each other and often remain prisoners of fears and models fueled by social networks. In numerous interviews, Billie Eilish has spoken several times about the difficulty of accept his body. “I thought I was the only one who had to deal with the hatred of my body, and yet the whole internet hates my body. It’s great – he explained – […] I started dressing baggy to hide it ”.

Among the most awarded female artists of 2020, Billie has repeatedly taken a stand against body shaming. Not my responsibility it is a strong and powerful stance towards those who criticize her body and that of other women. “You know me? Do you really know Me? – He says -. You have opinions on my opinions. About my music. On my clothes. On my body. Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me … if I lived near them I would never be able to move […] Do you want it to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Highest? Would you like me to be silent? Do my shoulders provoke you? My chest? My stomach? My hips? Isn’t the body I was born with what you wanted? ”. Concluding: “Your opinion of me is not my responsibility”.