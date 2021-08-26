Billie Eilish talked about the dark side of fame in her latest NDA song

The new album by Billie Eilish, Happier than ever, is a very personal work in which each song tells a side of the artist’s life or multifaceted personality. The latest single extract, NDA, is no exception because the text is a lucid tale of what it means to be overwhelmed by fame and stardom when you are little more than a teenager.

NDA is, in fact, the acronym of Non Disclosure Agreement or the confidentiality agreement that is often signed to people very close to celebrities so that they do not reveal details or details about their private life. One way for the singer to communicate how much she cares about her privacy: “Many times – explained in an interview – people don’t understand that having a private life is really important to me. My work and what I decide to share on social networks does not give anyone the right to be intrusive ».

Each verse of the song tells some episodes that have had a fairly traumatic impact on the mental health of the singer, making her understand how often being famous requires too high a price to pay. For example, the story of the stalker against whom she managed to get a restraining order: a man, in fact, on several occasions, followed her and tried to enter her house. This episode, coupled with the overreaction of some fans, prompted her to leave her parents’ home and go live alone in great secrecy. so that she could not be reached by anyone other than her close circle of acquaintances. Or, the inability to move without being recognized, forcing her to remain imprisoned in her home for a period.

“It’s something you never get used to and that, for me, was really hard to deal with,” he added. Therapy helped her which also facilitated the writing of this song: «I recommend it to everyone, whether you are in a happy or sad period of your life. It gives you a hand to focus things and, in my case, it fluidizes the creative process: I write in a structured way and not letting myself be overwhelmed by a flow of words or thoughts ».

Let us always remember that Billie Eilish and other celebs are people just like us. Would we like to find someone stranger under the house or not be able to take a walk in peace? Education and respect must guide us even when we are close to our idol.

READ ALSO

From the new look to charity, here are 5 news on Billie Eilish