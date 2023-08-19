Billie Eilish talks about her concerts in Argentina

today morning, dua lipa posted a new episode of his podcast produced by the BBC, Dua Lipa: At Your ServiceWith a luxury guest: billie eilish, In addition to meeting to talk about growing up, the two pop stars took the opportunity to chat about their artistic present, and that’s where Eilish Declared that the show he did in Argentina was one of the best shows of his life,

The author of “Bad Guy” was in charge of leading the third day of the festival Lollapalooza Argentina 2023, whose edition took place last March at the San Isidro Hippodrome. After missing out on performing in 2020 due to the pandemic, the American artist has returned to share songs from his latest studio album. happier than everOne of his most popular shows – in front of over 100,000 people.

In a chat with the British singer-songwriter, Eilish mentioned that she had just returned from her Latin American tour, which also included countries such as Brazil, Paraguay and Chile. Lipa, who visited the continent in mid-2022 – also passing through Argentina -, asked them how they had lived that experience. “Was the tour insane?” he asked her.

Billy indicated that he spent three weeks traveling to different countries and replied that that entire part of the tour was “a wild ride”. However, he took a moment to remember his recent show in the country and confessed: “The show we did in Argentina was the best show of my life. it was so crazyAs if this was not enough, Dua added:The energy is absolutely amazing. This is one of my favorite places to go and play,

You can listen to that excerpt of the interview below.