Billie Eilish talks about the long process of becoming a blonde

It is neither quick nor simple transition from brunette to blonde. Despite the incredible evolution of color techniques, those who start from a dark or very dark hair base will have to put more into account rather long appointments in the salon to get the blonde tone of your dreams. To remind us of how much patience those who aspire to platinum blonde hair must arm themselves Billie Eilish, recently switched to a new hair look, complete with maxi bangs, scaling and a very light blonde tone.

In a question and answer session via Instagram, the American singer told her fans that she used exactly six weeks to reach its current platinum blonde color. Surely they will have had to be patient with the shutter speeds too J-Lo, Hilary Duff and Chrissy Teigen, all three recently switched to a very light shade of blonde.

FROM DARK HAIR TO VERY LIGHT BLONDE HAIR: THE NECESSARY STEPS

Let’s clarify what are the steps to make a very dark platinum blonde black or brown hair. As he remembers Silvia Caparrotta, colorist of the Mastromauro Hair & Beauty salon, “Platinum blonde is a very bright shade of blonde that can be created in the salon using different and all very valid techniques, from streaks to balayage. This does not mean that it is an easy color to make, especially if you start from a dark shade. The first, dispassionate recommended is that of contact a colorist, as it is a delicate transition and requires expert hands. The first step involves bleaching, better if obtained gradually, lightening the hair a little at a time to obtain a more natural color and monitor the result, adjusting where necessary. Be patient, because the hairdresser session could be long: installation times must be strictly respected, under penalty of a color that turns to red or straw yellow. In more monthly appointments it will be possible to achieve the perfect platinum blonde tone. If you have switched to light blond, get yourself restructuring shampoo, conditioner and mask, preferably with specific professional lines for blonde hair, with anti-yellow pigments ».

In gallery, here are some of the stars delighted with their blond hair (not natural). Plus the beauty allies to be introduced immediately in the care and maintenance routine of light hair.

