Billie Eilish talks about Tourette syndrome

Billie Eilish opened up about Tourette’s Syndrome after she twitched during an interview.

the happier than ever singer appeared in the most recent episode of Netflix My Next Guest Needs No Introduction Starring David Letterman series, where she discusses everything from inspiration to impostor syndrome.

At one point in the interview, Eilish appears to turn her head and open her mouth, to which Letterman asks, “What’s going on? Fly? »

Billie Eilish was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome when she was 11 years old. Credit: Netflix

She replies, “No, I’m ticking,” before Letterman apologizes and Eilish admits “the lights” turned it on.

“If you film me long enough, you’re going to see a lot of tics,” she explains, adding, “I don’t care. It’s really weird, I haven’t talked about it at all.

Letterman then asks if she’s comfortable discussing it, and the pair begin to talk about Eilish’s diagnosis and its impact on her life.

“The most common way people react is to laugh, because they think I’m trying to be funny,” she says.

“They think I’m going like [imitates tic] like a fun move, and then they say, ‘Ha’. And I’m still incredibly offended by that.

“Or they go like [looks behind her] ‘what?’… and then I say: ‘I have Tourette’.

David Letterman was grateful to the singer for opening up about the condition. Credit: Netflix

Letterman expressed concern that he had the same reaction, saying he thought he “said something to piss him off,” but the singer puts his concerns to rest.

“The funny thing is that so many people have it that you would never know,” she continues.

“A few artists came forward and said, ‘I’ve always had the Tourette’. And I’m not going to take them out because they don’t want to talk about it, but it’s always been very interesting to me.

After expressing his gratitude to Eilish for sharing her condition with him, the host said, “Hopefully what we did here hasn’t exacerbated this. I don’t know anything about it. »

“Not at all,” Eilish replied, adding, “I actually really like answering questions about it because it’s very, very interesting.” And I’m incredibly troubled by this, and I don’t understand.

The 20-year-old star reveals that she was diagnosed at the age of 11 when she had minor tics, explaining that some tics dissipate over time, but the main ones such as “moving the ear”, “raise the eyebrows” and “flex the arm muscles”. ‘ happen all day.

Eilish said she “befriended him.” Credit: Alamy

“These are things you’ll never notice if you just have a conversation with me, but for me they’re very exhausting,” she says.

“It’s not like I like it, but I feel like it’s part of me. I made friends with him. And so now I’m pretty confident in that.