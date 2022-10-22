Billie Eilish teases an exclusive concert on Apple Music to close her tour!

Billie Eilish is going to perform an exclusive concert on Apple Music. Enough to close his tour, Happier Than Ever.

This Monday, September 26, 2022, Billie Eilish teased a concert transcribed exclusively on Apple Music as part of the Apple Music Live. What a way to end your tour in style Happy Than Ever. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Billie Eilish: a world tour like no other

When Billie Eilish goes on a world tour, we can be sure that it will make sparks. And his tour Happy Than Ever was no exception to the rule.

There was, of course, a lot of music. We obviously remember his concert at the Accor Arena in Paris on June 22, 2022 which made an impression.

But that’s not all ! The star also toured the United States, before going through all of Europe (London, Berlin or Amsterdam) then Australia.

But Billie Eilish’s tour wasn’t all concerts. Far from it! The young woman has not forgotten her convictions, however.

Indeed, while his tour was underway, the interpreter of bad guy also organized climate conferences. They took the form of round tables named Overheat.

So topics like sustainable fashion, benefits of vegetarianism or the ways to make the music industry greener were discussed. And this, during six sessions in the O2 Arena in London.

One thing is sure, this tour was like no other. And Billie Eilish wanted to add another layer.

This is howshe chose to transcribe a concert exclusively on Apple Music, under the Apple Music Live. And this, to the delight of the fans. MCE TV tells you more!

A concert is coming to Apple Music

Billie Eilish’s world tour is about to end. This Friday, September 30, 2022, the 20-year-old singer will close more than seven months of world tour with his concert at the RAC Arena in Australia.

And for the occasion, the young woman has planned a surprise. Indeed, she seems to want her fans around the world to be able to attend one of her concerts.

This is how, on his Instagram, Billie Eilish has announced that she will transcribe her concert from the O2 Arena in London exclusively on Apple Music for the Apple Music Live. Besides, she did not hide her excitement.

“Happier Than Ever, The World Tour is coming to Apple Music Live this week, September 30! I have never been so proud of a project as I am with this tour”she wrote in the caption.

Before adding: “I was so excited to film everything! I can’t be happier that you can all see and watch it together, from everywhere”.

It was therefore enough to arouse the curiosity of the fans. ” I can not wait ! Thanks for sharing so much.” commented a fan. ” Oh my God ! I’m going to cry ! »confessed another.

In short, Billie Eilish therefore gives an appointment to her fans Friday, September 30, 2022 at 7 p.m. on Apple Music to attend the concert she gave at the O2 Arena in London during her tour. One thing is certain, it promises!

