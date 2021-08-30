Billie Eilish teases “Happier Than Ever” in Apple Music Spatial Audio

Hear the sound everywhere. Listen to Billie’s new album “Happier Than Ever” on Spatial Audio on Apple Music.

The new video, which Eilish posted on her official YouTube channel, teases how the new album, released on July 30, 2021, has become a completely different experience in Dolby Atmos.

Spatial Audio is a new Apple Music feature that allows artists to publish their songs with Dolby Atmos technology. Mixed in this new way, listeners can hear sounds coming from all directions rather than just traditional stereo playing only left and right.

Apple originally launched Spatial Audio alongside Lossless Audio in May. The company added both features to Apple Music at no additional cost to subscribers.

Apple today announced that Apple Music offers subscribers industry-leading audio quality with the addition of Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos support. Spatial Audio gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity. Apple Music subscribers will also be able to hear more than 75 million songs in Lossless Audio, the way artists created them in the studio. These new features will be available to Apple Music subscribers starting next month at no additional cost.

The feature has received mixed reviews so far, but the problems seem to relate to songs that haven’t mixed well for the new format. Just today, John Mayer announce He re-released his new album “Sob Rock” on Atmos after initially removing it.

You can now listen to Billie Eilish’s “Happer Than Ever” album on Dobly Atmos on Apple Music right now: