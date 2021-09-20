Billie Eilish tells her first book: “It’s the crazy diary of my life”

“I love my photos,” says Billie Eilish. He is the kind of person who places a fundamental importance on the visual side of things. It is therefore normal that he cares a lot about the incredible archive of images and videos documenting his life. “It’s not presumption, it’s just that I like it. I love having others portrayed and photographed. Makes me happy”.

In his first book, simply titled Billie Eilish, released yesterday by Rizzoli / Mondadori Electa, the multiple Grammy winner tells the first 19 years of her life thanks to images taken from the family archive. The photos range from before his birth to the present day. “I put myself in the shoes of the fans, I thought it would be great to have a similar book on one of my favorite artists, a collection of images ranging from birth to today, with captions that come directly from their heads.”

From the photos dating back to childhood we understand that Eilish has always loved to perform and play and we can understand the particular relationship with her parents and brother Finneas. Family trips, homemade Halloween costumes, birthday parties in the garden alternate with the captions written by Eilish. As he scrolls through the pages, his world expands to include friends Drew and Zoe, as well as his “tour family” and celebrity encounters. “We have tons of photo folders from my childhood, I was a child and I was already looking at them all the time,” says Eilish.

She and her mother still document everything thanks to smartphones. «I always run out of space because all I do is take pictures and shoot videos. I thought everyone did, but apparently they don’t. I was sure everyone was photographing everything at all times, ”she says, teasing herself a bit. “It’s really weird stuff. I photograph literally everything. I film everyone. I really like. It has always been like that. We have a million folders, stacks of DVDs full of movies and stuff like that. ‘

The few photos published in the book that Eilish hadn’t seen before are those taken when she was about 15 and was “always unhappy.” Looking at them wasn’t easy. “It was hard, some of those images come from a period I don’t want to think about, others from moments that I miss and to which I would like to return”.

To complete the volume, Eilish and her people recorded audio tracks in which they tell the stories and the context in which the photos were taken. Listening to the trio as they retrace the memories of a lifetime makes you feel part of the conversation, as if we were all around a table browsing the family photo album. Eilish recorded “five fucking hours of talking,” which includes hilarious anecdotes about pooping on the tour bus and photoshopping in Justin Bieber’s shots when he was only 13.

“There are so many things that we haven’t been able to put in,” he says. “It’s funny because there are no filters. It all depended on me, everything I said ended up in the recordings ».

In any case, a book is more than enough for Eilish: working on it didn’t make her want to write a real biography. She isn’t even sure she wants to enrich him in the future, especially as she prepares to release her second album Happier Than Ever. “This book is a crazy beautiful scrapbook of my life,” he says. «It took a long time and a lot of work, but it was fun and satisfying. Makes me happy. It’s super cute. ‘

This article was translated by Rolling Stone US.