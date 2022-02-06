Billie Eilish: “That’s why I lost 100 thousand followers”

“ People are afraid of big boobs “. Word of Billie Eilish. The American singer told of a small personal “drama” that she is experiencing after the sexy turning point on social media. “ I lost 100,000 followers for this reason “, he explained during an interview with the American magazine Elle.

The sexy twist

From teen idol to femininity icon. Forget the girl with the neon-colored hair and the oversized sweatshirt of Bad Guy – the single that made her famous all over the world – because Billie Eilish has decided to change her skin. For some time, in fact, the young singer-songwriter from Los Angeles has taken off the role of the eccentric teenager in favor of a decidedly more sober and sensual style. On her social networks she proudly shows her splendid shapes – without ever exceeding it, mind you – and post many shots that portray her naturally. But the sexy twist it seems that it has not been appreciated by its admirers who, in contrast to forecasts, have harshly criticized it.

100,000 followers lost

The change is the result of an artistic and personal growth that Billie Eilish tells in her second record work, Happier than ever, in which he experimented with new sounds. Yet this harmless “revolution” did not appeal to the crowd of followers who crowd the singer’s social profiles. In this regard, an anecdote that the artist told in the course of an interview released on the pages of the magazine is curious. Elle. After posting a photo that portrayed her (almost) without veils, many of her fans would have disappeared. “ I lost 100,000 followers because of boobs alone “, said the singer. Then she ironically said:” People are scared of big boobs “.

