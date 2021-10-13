Billie Eilish, the book is coming

The release is scheduled for 11 May and will be worldwide. The advances speak of an intimate and profound journey into the history of the American artist accompanied by many unpublished photos

The anticipation is high for the book that tells the story of this pop star who grew up in Highland Park, Los Angeles. Class 2001, Billie Eilish he writes and publishes the first piece at the age of 11, only to repudiate it, considering it not up to par. The title is Fingers Crossed. The first taste of fame comes in 2015 with the song Ocean Eyes written by brother Finneas. Between the two brothers, Scottish and Irish bloodstain, there is a profound artistic complicity: what Billie perceives Finneas transforms into a song. In 2019 he brought home 34 awards and in the strange and ominous 2020 he obtained six nominations for the Grammy Awards, winning five statuettes of which four in the main categories or album, recording and song of the year and best new artist. Adding up all the accolades Billie Eilish is the most awarded artist of 2020.

Billie Eilish has opened a profile on TikTok His story, which is already epic despite not being twenty yet, will become a book in late spring. It will be Rizzoli Illustrati for Mondadori Electa to publish in Italy Billie Eilish. Much has been written about her over time but what we will read will be his first official book described as “an intimate and profound story of his life, built through images and words, with hundreds of unpublished photos from childhood to today”. Loading... Advertisements She herself, the most awarded and beloved female artist of her generation (and not only), said she spent a lot of time in selecting the material, especially photographic, destined to enter the book: “I hope you love him as I love him” .

Billie Eilish is the most awarded female artist of 2020 After getting noticed with Ocean Eyes of 2015, in 2019 he released his debut album (so far the only one) entitled When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? with which it reaches the number one position on the Billboard 200 in the United States and in 17 other countries, becoming the most listened to album of the year. The record was written, produced and recorded by Billie and Finneas in their Los Angeles home, in short, a homemade triumph. The most recent hits are My Future, Therefore I am And No time to die, the latter chosen as the theme of the new Agent 007 film.