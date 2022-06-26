Entertainment

Billie Eilish the contemporary – Le Soir

Photo of James James
The 20-year-old American star will be at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp on Tuesday. The modern idol of a whole generation.


Journalist at the Culture Department


Billie Eilish O’Connell is a phenomenon. The young boss of world pop is first of all a phenomenon of precocity since at the age of 18, she won, with her producer brother Finneas, five Grammy Awards for her first album,

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

, released in 2019. But Billie Eilish is above all a phenomenon for having synthesized so well in her way – it couldn’t be more natural – the malaise of an entire generation, her own, through personal, autobiographical, dark and often painful. She talks about depression, suicidal thoughts, self-mutilation, abuse, anxiety… With her way of dressing hyperbaggy, between flashy and multilayered colors, she created a style taken up by a whole planet of fans. .




