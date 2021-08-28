Billie Eilish, the film concert from September 3 on Disney + | Trailer

GRAMMY Award-winning and chart-topping artist Billie Eilish will debut on Disney + with concert Happier Than Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles. It will not be a canonical concert, it will in fact be a world premiere cinematic experience whose debut will take place on Friday 3 September on the streaming platform. And also today the official trailer was released, which you will find at the bottom of the article.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and Oscar winner Patrick Osborne, the special will also include some animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic settings.

Writer and director Robert Rodriguez is famous for directing action films Desperado And From dusk to dawn, but also for other film works such as Sin City, Alita – Angel of battle, We Can Be Heroes and movies Spy Kids, all produced at its Troublemaker Studios in Austin, Texas.

Patrick Osborne is an American animator, screenwriter and director. In 2014 he won the Academy for Best Animated Short Film with Feast, which marked his directorial debut, followed by the groundbreaking short in VR, Pearl, Emmy winner and Oscar nominated in 2017. He served as the director of animation for the ABC comedy series, Imaginary Mary. Previously, Osborne was an animator for films such as Wreck-It Ralph And Bolt – A four-legged hero by Walt Disney Animation Studios.