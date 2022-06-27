Billie Eilish, the idol of the young generation, in concert in Belgium

The 20-year-old American star will be at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp on Tuesday. The modern idol of a whole generation.

Article reserved for subscribers













Journalist at the Culture Department

By Thierry Coljon



Published on 06/26/2022 at 16:09

Reading time: 3 mins





Billie Eilish O’Connell is a phenomenon. The young boss of world pop is first of all a phenomenon of precocity since at the age of 18, she won, with her producer brother Finneas, five Grammy Awards for her first album,

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?



, released in 2019. But Billie Eilish is above all a phenomenon for having synthesized so well in her way – it couldn’t be more natural – the malaise of an entire generation, hers, through personal, autobiographical, dark and often painful. She talks about depression, suicidal thoughts, self-mutilation, abuse, anxiety… With her way of dressing hyperbaggy, between flashy and multilayered colors, she created a style taken up by a whole planet of fans. .







This article is for subscribers only



With this offer, enjoy: Unlimited access to all the articles, files and reports of the editorial staff

Unlimited access to all the articles, files and reports of the editorial staff The newspaper in digital version

The newspaper in digital version Reading comfort with limited advertising











