Billie Eilish, the new single is shot inside a shopping mall

A snippet from Billie Eilish’s Therefore i am video (YouTube credits by Billie Eilish)



After conquering the ai Grammy awards 2020 and after the first live-streaming concert, which opened the epilogue campaign of Gucci (to see MFF of 20 October), the singstar Billie Eilish the spotlight is back on itself by officially launching the new single Therefore I am. The particularity? The video is shot inside the Glendale Galleria shopping mall in California.

The choice of location is not accidental. In the song clip, the singer born in 2001 walks with a mocking air inside the shopping center, passing classy boutiques and fashion brands such as Pandora, to go to the different fast food restaurants. A provocation then after the media storm linked to body shaming that saw her as a protagonist.

Loading... Advertisements



A snippet from Billie Eilish’s Therefore i am video (YouTube credits by Billie Eilish)



“Stop, what the hell are you talking about? Get my pretty name outta your mouth “, an answer for the rhymes that not only unleash the fans of the artist on the net and especially on Instagram, where the golden uvula made in the USA has 69 million followers, but also increases the hype for the oversized look flaunted, which seems in all respects its own fashion creation with street-style characters.

Millennials and Gen Z are not the only ones, however, who love Eilish, even the most famous fashion houses such as Burberry, Balmain, Chanel or Stella McCartney they court her. Now the singer seems to have become the pupil of Alessandro Michele, who wanted her to star in one of the seven fashion films co-directed by Gus Van Sant, which will be revealed during the GucciFest (to see MFF of 6 November). (All rights reserved)