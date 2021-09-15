Billie Eilish: the Oscar De La Renta dress for the 2021 Met Gala celebrates Marilyn Monroe

Her wardrobe is all about T-shirts and very wide pants. But for the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021, Billie Eilish she put aside her oversized outfits to show off a dream creation all tulle, peach pink, like a true diva.

It is signed Oscar de la Renta. A magnificent and romantic dress, in old Hollywood style that is inspired by the unforgettable icon Marilyn Monroe and in particular by a dress that the star had sported at the Oscars in 1951.

Billie Eilish in Oscar de la Renta at the Met Gala 2021 John Shearer

“Billie planned to go to the Met Gala, for the first time, before the pandemic happened,” said Dena Giannini, style director of Vogue Uk, who oversaw the style of the star for the event. “She had always dreamed of wearing a real ball gown, especially something with a corset, but she was thinking of a strong tone like acid green or something like that. After the cover of Vogue Uk (Editor’s note – the singer is the protagonist of the cover of the June 2021 issue), however, his style began to evolve. After reviewing around a million images together, we decided she had to choose an Oscar de la Renta dress for the Met Gala. I called [i direttori creativi] Laura [Kim] and Fernando [Garcia] and in 10 minutes we decided to start a collaboration “.

Billie Eilish in Oscar de la Renta at the Met Gala 2021 Kevin Mazur / MG21

This is how this magical and delicate dress was born, light as a feather, despite the large volumes and the long train. A masterpiece of entirely sustainable fabric.

“I find it shocking that wearing fur is not outlawed in 2021”, Billie said. “I am so excited that Fernando and Laura and the rest of the Oscar De La Renta team have listened to me on this point and have decided to safeguard our planet and the environment. I urge all designers to do the same.”

The star completed the look with 30 Cartier jewels, including 25 rings (a red carpet record), and with a pair of Jimmy Choo platform sandals.