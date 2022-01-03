Billie Eilish, the revelation that shocked the web | “It’s crazy”

Billie Eilish’s revelation literally rocked the web. “It’s crazy”, said the young singer. Here are his amazing words.

In recent years, his name has become one of the most famous in the world. It is about Billie Eilish, the very young American artist who in the last period has become a real one celebrity. Despite her age, in fact, the singer drove the whole world crazy with hers songs also become very famous on social international. From Bad Guy to All The Good Girls Go To Hell, as far as No Time To Die, Happier than Ever and many others, there are many songs by the famous artist that have made millions of young people unleashed all over the world. Billie Eilish, but the revelation of the young singer has shocked the entire web. But what What he said? Here are his words.

The revelation of Billie Eilish

Born in Los Angeles in 2001, Billie Eilish is one of the most popular artists of the moment. Despite her young age, the girl proved that she owns a talent for unmatched music. Over the years, in fact, the Eilish he built a career nothing short of incredible and her fame has led her to work with the most influential voices in the industry: from Khalid to Rosalia and many others. Recently the young woman told what happens to one of the events most important of the United States and yours words they left everyone speechless. Here you are what it is.

There Eilish spoke about the Met Gala, one of the events that every year involve stars and stripes and more. “It’s crazy– said the singer as reported by Fanpage –they are famous people who behave like famous people “. “The truth– then revealed the young woman –is that everyone feels embarrassed and insecure about what they are doing and saying “. As reported by the online newspaper, for the singer the Met Gala it’s like a big school celebration, where people come together wearing high fashion clothes. Just a few months ago, the Eilish she surprised everyone with her presence at the well-known show, where she showed herself with a change look radical. From hair to clothes, the young woman looked completely transformed, abandoning the oversized dresses and the fluo-colored hair that have characterized her since the beginning.

Were you aware of the Billie Eilish’s revelation about the Met Galto?