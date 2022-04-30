Billie Eilish: the singer reveals her favorite Paramore hit!

Billie Eilish, “happier than ever”! The singer reveals Paramore’s favorite hit, with whom she sang at Coachella!

The Coachella will mark a lot of great firsts for Billie Eilish! The singer has indeed walked the stage of the mythical festival for the first time… But she was also able to sing with the group Paramore. MCETV explains everything about this great moment!

A long time fan

Because the young woman never ceases to impress. President of the Met Gala last year, lead singer of James Bond for the last opus with Daniel Craig, then Oscar for best song for this same credits : the young woman succeeds in everything.

After several years of interruption due to covid, the Coachella festival made its big comeback this year. Out of the question for the popular artist to miss it: Billie Eilish has once again ignited the scene. A great moment of music!

The singer also had the opportunity to share two musics with Hayley Williams. A big surprise for the fans, who could see that the young singer knew Paramore very well. A nice moment between the two singers…

But Billie Eilish does not stop there. The young woman has indeed decided to pay tribute to the group of the 2000s. When a fan asks her on Insta if she is really a fan of the group, she responds with a speaking image.

She explains that her favorite song dates from 2008: it’s about “All I wanted”, from “Brand New Yes”. Not necessarily the most famous sound of the group: the singer proves that she has long listened to Paramore… When she was only 7 years old!

Billie Eilish: a successful Coachella

While she even set a record at Coachella, the singer continues to surprise her fans. ‘Cause she always manages to show up interested, cultured, and full of values. A complete artist, who is not in danger of coming down from her cloud.

We remember that Billie Eilish also marked the history of the Met Gala in y “imposing” the first vegan menu of its history. She also followed her convictions to the end by wearing a dress without fur herself.

Behind her, several fashion designers have decided to stop using animal fur. Very modern, the young woman also likes to show in which universe she grew up. Seeing her sing with Paramore is part of who she is…

Just like Billie Eilish likes to say that she grew up in the 2000s. Recently, she revealed that she loved an actress from Buffy the Vampire Slayer secretly. A normal young girl who therefore becomes an extraordinary artist…

It remains to be seen how far the young woman can go. Because the season of awards is in full swing in the United States. The artist finds herself thus often named… And it would not be very surprising to see her win a few trophies to continue the year well.

“Happier than ever”, the name of his album, thus takes on its full meaning. Because yes, Billie Eilish can feel “happier than ever”. Everything works for herhis dreams are coming true… And this beautiful story has only just begun!