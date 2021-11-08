Billie Eilish, the transparent dress shows everything: explosive bombs

Billie Eilish and her see-through dress enchant everyone on Instagram. The Gucci outfit is fantastic and highlights the shapes of the award-winning singer.

The singer of “You Should See Me in a Crown” comes from one family of artists. The parents, in fact, are two amateur musicians and also the older brother, Finneas, is a composer. In such a context it was natural that Billie Eilish was destined for great successes. The girl composed her first song when she was only six years old.

At the age of eleven years he starts singing his songs and publishes them on the platform SoundCloud. In 2015, however, she recorded “Ocean Eyes” which, a year later, became a single with a video that earned her her first record contract. After having released other songs used for numerous TV series and video games, the international and planetary success comes in 2019.

In that year, in fact, Billie released the single “Bad Guy” which, immediately, climb the main world rankings and becomes a hard hit not to hum when it hits the radio. Thus, with so many awards defeated, the singer becomes a true style icon, earning a place in the history of pop.

Billie Eilish and her see-through dress at the LA County Museum of Art

Born in California, Los Angeles, Billie Eilish attended Saturday night an important event of his beloved hometown for the “Art + Film Gala” event. The singer, who now sports hair blonde and no longer green, she wore a dress Gucci of which he is now testimonial.

The dress was a stupid mix between high fashion and a gothic style which lends itself well to its aesthetics. In particular, the transparent bodice with the brand logo particularly highlighted the forms of the artist, exalting them in a very elegant way. Iconic and unique, as always.