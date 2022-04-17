Entertainment

Billie Eilish to Coachella 2022 Crowd: ‘Sorry I’m Not Beyoncé’

Bow to Coachella’s new Queen B.

Billie Eilish made history on Saturday as the youngest artist to headline the music festival in Indio, Calif. – but took the moment to shout out 2018 headliner Beyoncé.

“Thank you Coachella! I’m sorry I’m not Beyoncé,” Eilish, 20, told the crowd.

“I love you good night.”

Earlier in her set, the ‘Bad Guy’ singer also joked that she “shouldn’t be the headliner of this shit”, adding that she was “so grateful” to be performing on the legendary scene.

“It’s such a dream come true,” she exclaimed. “I feel crazy.”

Eilish also described her ‘three rules for the night’ at one point, which included not judging others, not being ‘an asshole’ and just ‘having fun, bitch’.

Billie Eilish performs on stage at Coachella
“It’s such a dream come true. I feel crazy,” she told the crowd.
Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Beyoncé, 40, previously headlined the festival in 2018, putting on a career-defining show that included a Destiny’s Child reunion, epic dance numbers from The Twins and cameos from hubby Jay-Z, of his sister Solange Knowles and more.

Eilish, for her part, also brought a few surprise guests onto the stage this weekend, including Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn and his “Lovely” collaborator, Khalid.

Beyonce Knowles performs on stage during Coachella 2018
The “Drunk in Love” singer headlined the 2018 California festival.
Getty Images for Coachella

“This is the craziest shit I’ve ever experienced. [Damon] changed my life in so many ways and changed my vision of what music, art and creation could be,” she told the the duo sang the Gorillaz hit “Feel Good Inc.”

Eilish’s show followed Harry Styles’ headliner the night before. The former One Direction crooner sent fans into a frenzy when he brought in country star Shania Twain for a surprise rendition of “Man! I feel like a woman!”

Destinys Child in 2018.
Beyoncé reunited with Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland at the music festival in 2018.
Getty Images for Coachella

“That lady taught me how to sing,” Styles, 28, said of Twain, 56. “She also taught me that men are garbage.”

Later in the set, he cheekily told the crowd, “We have 12 minutes left… of dancing,” before adding, “I might be quick on some things, but that’s not one. .”

