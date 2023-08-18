Billie Eilish to Dua Lipa: “The Argentina Show Was One of the Best Shows of My Life” | He sang at Lollapalooza Argentina 2023

“It was insane”, american singer, billie eilishthis is how you missed your time Lollapalooza Argentina 2023 on your coworker’s podcast dua lipa, It was released this Friday and can be heard on the platform Spotify,

“You know them. It’s a wild pass. The show we did in Argentina was one of the best shows of my life, it was really crazysaid the California-born singer 21 years ago when reviewing her first appeared in the country in which they collected some 100 thousand people In this San Isidro Racecourse.

dua lipa He agreed: “Yeah, I was, there’s nothing likeOr that The energy is absolutely amazing. It’s one of my favorite places to go and play.”commented the British-born Albanian singer.

The conversation between the two was uploaded in this week’s podcast episode.Dua Lipa: At Your Service”, on various forums. Furthermore, both were part of band of the filmbarbie“, along with other artists like Sam Smith, lizzo, Carroll G. And ice masalaamong others.

when was billie eilish in argentina

billie eilish Lollapalooza was one of the highlights of Argentina 2023 first presentation in the countryHe then had to cancel shows in Buenos Aires as part of his world tour in 2020 due to the pandemic. “When we all fall asleep, where do we go?”

Tickets for the shows he had planned at DirecTV Arena in 2020 were sold out as soon as they went on sale.

pioneer of musical subgenre “Sad Pop” (Blues Pop) enthralled their fans with their hit singles at the closing ceremony of the festival on March 19. bad man, Where do we go when we all fall asleep? And happier than ever,



What is the Dua Lipa Podcast like and where to listen to it?

dua lipa started late june third season from his podcast“Dua Lipa: At Your Service”, Where he interacts with artists, influencers and cultural icons on a global scale. He started this third year Amelia Demoldenberg, Host of the viral series “Chicken Shop Date”.

Every Friday a new conversation is published on various platforms, in addition to Sopotify, which counts this podcast as one of them best of 2022, with praise for Dua Lipa, whom he defined as a thoughtful interviewer who shows a genuine interest in people, social movement And this ArtIn general.

She talks about this season’s interesting topics as well as other guests amanda fielding, A drug policy reformer known as P.K.first lady of lsdwhere he discussed the use of psychedelics and their risks.

