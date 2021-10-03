Billie Eilish to voice Sally in “The Nightmare Before Christmas” live-to-film concert – News

News

Billie Eilish to voice Sally in "The Nightmare Before Christmas" live-to-film concert

Billie Eilish will voice the character of Sally in the two upcoming shows of The Nightmare Before Christmas, which will be held at Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles on October 29 and 31. The shows were heralded as “live-to-film” concert experiences, meaning Disney’s acclaimed film played on-screen with live musical accompaniment from an orchestra.

Released in 1993, the stop motion animated musical created and directed by Tim Burton captivated a large audience with his amusing tale of the fantasy world populated by all the holiday monsters, Pumpkin King Jack Skellington and Sally, a living rag doll secretly in love with him. Everything revolves around the celebrations of the night of October 31, but Jack’s bizarre choice to take care of Christmas will jeopardize the whole country of Halloween.

The pop star will perform the song Sally’s Song taken from the soundtrack of the musical, together with the composer of the film and member of the original cast, Danny Elfman, excited to play the role of Jack Skellington again. “Weird Al” Yankovic, on the other hand, will give the voice to the little devil child Lock e Ken Page – another member of the original cast – will sing the part of the villain Oogie Boogie.

I am absolutely thrilled to have Billie in our nightmare troupe! This is going to be a real treat (not a treat)!
Danny Elfman

It is the first time since 2018 that live concerts of The Nightmare Before Christmas, had previously been staged at the Hollywood Bowl.

In August, Eilish he had performed an exhilarating acoustic version of the piece Evil Fantasy, taken from his second and last work, Happier Than Ever, which in the first week after its release has established itself with a real sales record. On our pages you can read the review by Stefano solventi on the pop star’s latest album, as well as the one of his recording debut, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?.

