News

BILLIE EILISH TRAPPED BY A 36 KG SNAKE • MVC Magazine

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Of all the songs I’ve written, this is one of my favorite songs“. With these words Billie Eilish has launched her latest video of Your Power, the new excerpt from the album Happier Than Ever which will be released on July 30th. The video is directed by Eilish, produced entirely by her brother FINNEAS and shot in Simi Valley, California.

The melody itself is dark, vulnerable and metaphorical all rolled into one. The track features an essential raw acoustic guitar instrumental and is coupled with a weak synth towards the second half. The name of the song is the symbol of all men who abuse their power in the music industry, especially towards younger women.

The captivating music video begins with an aerial view of a mountain rage in Simi Valley, California and gradually zooms in on Eilish and her new blonde hair where she is spotted dressed in earthy tones and overlapping lace-up boots. But around 1:24, something unexpected happens. A 36-pound real anaconda begins to slide onto his knees. As the song progresses, the giant creature begins to wrap itself around his body until it finally “silences” his voice. A cinematic visual that perfectly encapsulates the theme of the song.

When the song was released, the 19-year-old singer posted a post on Instagram writing: «I feel vulnerable to release this song because it is very dear to me. It has to do with various situations that we have all witnessed or experienced firsthand. I hope it can inspire a change. Try not to abuse your power“.

Loading...
Advertisements

However, this isn’t the first time Billie has used her music to highlight society’s problems. In November in the video of Therefore I am, shot entirely in a deserted mall, the Glendale Galleria Shopping Mall, the singer was seen running around and eating whatever she wanted. Was a clear response from the pop star to the various criticisms received on his body a few months ago from his haters on social media.

For their music, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas (23) received six gold gramophones at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Not only was she the only 18-year-old in the race, she was the first woman in history to win all four main prizes: best new artist, best album of the year, song of the year and album of the year. While in December 2020, Spotify crowned the singer as the most streamed artist of 2020.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

309
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
258
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
139
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
101
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
88
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
87
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
86
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
85
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
77
News

Emmy Awards 2021: from “The Crown” to Kate Winslet, here are all the winners
72
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top