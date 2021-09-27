BILLIE EILISH TRAPPED BY A 36 KG SNAKE • MVC Magazine

“Of all the songs I’ve written, this is one of my favorite songs“. With these words Billie Eilish has launched her latest video of Your Power, the new excerpt from the album Happier Than Ever which will be released on July 30th. The video is directed by Eilish, produced entirely by her brother FINNEAS and shot in Simi Valley, California.

The melody itself is dark, vulnerable and metaphorical all rolled into one. The track features an essential raw acoustic guitar instrumental and is coupled with a weak synth towards the second half. The name of the song is the symbol of all men who abuse their power in the music industry, especially towards younger women.

The captivating music video begins with an aerial view of a mountain rage in Simi Valley, California and gradually zooms in on Eilish and her new blonde hair where she is spotted dressed in earthy tones and overlapping lace-up boots. But around 1:24, something unexpected happens. A 36-pound real anaconda begins to slide onto his knees. As the song progresses, the giant creature begins to wrap itself around his body until it finally “silences” his voice. A cinematic visual that perfectly encapsulates the theme of the song.

When the song was released, the 19-year-old singer posted a post on Instagram writing: «I feel vulnerable to release this song because it is very dear to me. It has to do with various situations that we have all witnessed or experienced firsthand. I hope it can inspire a change. Try not to abuse your power“.

However, this isn’t the first time Billie has used her music to highlight society’s problems. In November in the video of Therefore I am, shot entirely in a deserted mall, the Glendale Galleria Shopping Mall, the singer was seen running around and eating whatever she wanted. Was a clear response from the pop star to the various criticisms received on his body a few months ago from his haters on social media.

For their music, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas (23) received six gold gramophones at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Not only was she the only 18-year-old in the race, she was the first woman in history to win all four main prizes: best new artist, best album of the year, song of the year and album of the year. While in December 2020, Spotify crowned the singer as the most streamed artist of 2020.