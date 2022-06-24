Billie Eilish tricked fans with the Coachella double

She’s the “bad guy” with some good stuff.

In an interview with Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1, Billie Eilish revealed that she used one of her dancers as a “body double” on stage at Coachella 2022.

“I dressed her in a show look that I had worn before. We got a black wig and we put buns in it and we gave her a mask and sunglasses and she wore my shoes and socks,” Eilish revealed.

“I put her in the back of the stage and she just stood there while the lights came on and everyone thought it was me,” the ‘NES’ singer continued. “And no one ever knew it wasn’t me, literally no one did. And while she’s up there, I put on a big black coat and a traffic vest and a balaclava and just goggles.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

Billie Eilish, 20, said she dressed one of her background dancers as her as she watched from the side stage. Getty Images for Coachella

The switcheroo happened during the 20-year-old headliner’s set intro. Chunks of Eilish’s songs “Oxytocin” and “Happier Than Ever” played over a series of smokes and lights, with an Eilish-looking figure standing on stage, taking it all in. However, the snarky singer’s face wasn’t shown on the festival’s giant screens until two minutes later when she launched ‘Burry A Friend’.

Earlier this month, Eilish and her brother, Finneas, debuted a new song called “TV” at a gig in Manchester, England. The unreleased track referenced her recent breakup with Matthew Tyler Vorce and the libel lawsuit of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The Eilish-like figure appeared on stage during her set intro. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“What good is anything / I miss all my friends again / That’s what happens when you fall in love.”

“The internet has gone crazy watching movie stars on trial / As they overthrow Roe v. Wade,” Eilish sang. Finneas also gently and slowly strummed his guitar during the song.