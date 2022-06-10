Billie Eilish – TV Lyrics & Traduction

Billie Eilish’s TV translation is available at the bottom of the page right after the original lyrics

I don’t wanna talk right now

I just wanna watch TV

I’ll stay in the pool and down

So I don’t have to watch you leave

I’ll put on Survivor just to watch somebody suffer





Sinking in the sofa while we all betray each other



What's the point of anything? Maybe I should get some sleep

Sinking in the sofa while we all betray each other

What's the point of anything? All of my friends are missing again

That’s what happens when you fall in love

You don’t have the time, you leave them all behind

You tell yourself it’s fine, you’re just in love I don’t know where you are right now

Did you see me on TV?

I’ll try not to starve myself

Just because you’re mad at me

And I’ll be in denial for at least a little while

What about the plans we made?

The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial

While they’re overturning Roe v. wade And all of my friends are missing again

‘Cause that’s what happens when you fall in love

You don’t have the time, you leave them all behind

You tell yourself it’s fine, you’re just in love

And I don’t get along with anyone

Maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I’m the problem Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem

TV Translation – Billie Eilish

I don’t wanna talk now

I just wanna watch tv

I’ll stay in the pool and drown

To not see you leave

I’ll watch Survivor just to see someone suffer





Sitting on the sofa but we betray each other



What's the point of all this? maybe I should get some sleep

Sitting on the sofa but we betray each other

What's the point of all this? My friends are gone again

That’s what happens when you fall in love

You don’t have time, you let them down

You tell yourself it’ll be alright, you’re just in love I don’t know where you are right now

Have you seen me on TV?

I’ll try not to starve myself

Just because you’re mad at me

And I’ll be in denial for a little while

What about our plans?

Netizens go crazy watching movie stars on trial

While they reject Roe v. wade My friends are gone again

That’s what happens when you fall in love

You don’t have time, you let them down

You tell yourself it’ll be alright, you’re just in love

And I don’t get along with nobody

Maybe the problem is me

Maybe the problem is me

Maybe the problem is me Maybe I, maybe I, maybe the problem is me

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe the problem is me

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe the problem is me

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe the problem is me

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe the problem is me

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe the problem is me

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe the problem is me

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe the problem is me

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe the problem is me

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe the problem is me

Lyrics2Chansons has a song lyrics license agreement with the Society of Music Publishers and Authors (SEAM)