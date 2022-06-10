Entertainment

Billie Eilish – TV Lyrics & Traduction

I don’t wanna talk right now
I just wanna watch TV
I’ll stay in the pool and down
So I don’t have to watch you leave
I’ll put on Survivor just to watch somebody suffer

Maybe I should get some sleep

Sinking in the sofa while we all betray each other

What’s the point of anything?

All of my friends are missing again
That’s what happens when you fall in love
You don’t have the time, you leave them all behind
You tell yourself it’s fine, you’re just in love

I don’t know where you are right now
Did you see me on TV?
I’ll try not to starve myself
Just because you’re mad at me
And I’ll be in denial for at least a little while
What about the plans we made?
The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial

While they’re overturning Roe v. wade

And all of my friends are missing again
‘Cause that’s what happens when you fall in love
You don’t have the time, you leave them all behind
You tell yourself it’s fine, you’re just in love
And I don’t get along with anyone
Maybe I’m the problem
Maybe I’m the problem
Maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem

TV Translation – Billie Eilish

I don’t wanna talk now
I just wanna watch tv
I’ll stay in the pool and drown
To not see you leave
I’ll watch Survivor just to see someone suffer

maybe I should get some sleep

Sitting on the sofa but we betray each other

What’s the point of all this?

My friends are gone again
That’s what happens when you fall in love
You don’t have time, you let them down
You tell yourself it’ll be alright, you’re just in love

I don’t know where you are right now
Have you seen me on TV?
I’ll try not to starve myself
Just because you’re mad at me
And I’ll be in denial for a little while
What about our plans?
Netizens go crazy watching movie stars on trial

While they reject Roe v. wade

My friends are gone again
That’s what happens when you fall in love
You don’t have time, you let them down
You tell yourself it’ll be alright, you’re just in love
And I don’t get along with nobody
Maybe the problem is me
Maybe the problem is me
Maybe the problem is me

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe the problem is me
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe the problem is me
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe the problem is me
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe the problem is me

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe the problem is me
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe the problem is me
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe the problem is me
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe the problem is me
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe the problem is me
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe the problem is me

