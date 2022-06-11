Billie Eilish unveils a new title and Julia Garner will interpret Madonna in her biopic… All the music news!

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna) will play Madonna in a biopic!

While she will celebrate her 40th career in a few years, time does not seem to have an impact on the one who is nicknamed the Queen of Pop. And it is not his plastic surgeon who will say the opposite. Having become one of the most profitable singers in the history of music, the now 63-year-old star never misses an opportunity to get people talking about her. And this, since its beginnings. After months of confinement which will have notably allowed her fans to know a little more about her family life and her daily life, Madonna had officially confirmed the arrival of a biopic on her career. A project whose writing, done alongside Diablo Cody, Oscar-winning screenwriter for the film Juno, would just be finished.

Interviewed on this new project a few months ago, Madonna took advantage of a live on Instagram to broach the subject. And according to his words, this biopic, which should be called Blond Ambitionwill focus on the first years of his career, from his arrival in New York in 1978 “with 35 dollars in his pocket”as she always claimed, to her outburst with the title Like A Virgin, six years later. The feature film, which was originally to be a series, should also highlight the star’s feminist struggles as well as many of her friends at the time such as Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat and many others. As for the actress who should interpret the coveted role of Madonna in this biopic, the news has finally fallen! This is Julia Garner, known for her role as Anna Delvey in inventing Anna, a hit series on Netflix, which was selected from a dozen candidates including Alexa Demie (Euphoria), Florence Pugh (Midsommar) or the singer Sky Ferreira. If nothing has been officially announced by the film crews, of which we know very little information at the moment, the magazine Variety seems to claim that Garner would be ready to embark on a marathon of singing and dancing lessons. to get closer to the one she will play in front of the camera. This personal biopic will mark Madonna’s third film, following Obscenity and Virtue in 2008 and WE in 2011.

Petit K unveils Une Vie à la Belle Etoile, his first album!

After a first EP composed of four successful titles (Just so it lasts, On what foot to dance, point of fall and, the flagship single, The right words)the young artist continues to seduce his audience: this June 10 also marks the release of Une Vie à la Belle Etoile, Petit K’s debut album!

To carry this first opus, the artist has already chosen a single: ” The title that I played live yesterday “Vole” comes out Friday with its madman clip shot between the Vosges and Nepal with Nicolas Alliot“, he thus announced on Instagram two days ago. And that’s not all ! To celebrate this release as it should be, Petit K has an appointment with the stage (and not just any scene): ” I will be opening for Patrick Bruel on Friday 10th and Saturday 11th June at the Palais des Sports in Paris!!! A huge thank you to him and his entire team for this huge opportunity! »he continues. Petit K’s very first opus is available everywhere and the good news is that it will be on tour this summer! To find each date, go HERE!

Billie Eilish performs a new title during her concert in Manchester (VIDEO)

After the huge success of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?her first album sold several million copies, the star aged only 20 had followed up with a new opus entitled Happy Than Ever, which can be translated into French as “Happier than ever”. A project eagerly awaited by fans of Billie Eilish but which obviously has difficulty in seducing beyond measure. Indeed, even if the figures are far from mediocre and the album ranked rather well in the charts around the world, we are far from the success of yesteryear for the young Californian who recently decided to diversify her activities with the release of Eilish, her first fragrance. A derivative product which is not an exception in the world of music since many artists such as Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez or Celine Dion already have their own perfume or even their own make-up brand.

While she is currently traveling the world as part of her world tour, Billie Eilish was a few days ago in Manchester, United Kingdom, where she offered a nice surprise to her fans. Indeed, while the latter were delighted to wiggle their hips on the greatest hits of their idol, the latter also performed a completely new title for them entitled TV. “We haven’t played a new song live before its release since 2017 or 2018”said the singer before sharing the track. “Here’s one we just wrote, and we just wanted to play it for you”. A nice gesture from the interpreter of bad guy who was accompanied by her brother Finneas to sing this melancholic piece in which she talks about social problems such as the trial of Depp and Hears or the attempt to overturn the right to abortion in the United States. We let you discover some extracts.