Billie Eilish unveils a vegan and committed collection in collaboration with Nike

Billie Eilish dresses fashion in favor of animal welfare. The famous interpreter of “Happier Than Ever” has just unveiled a new vegan and committed collaboration with Nike. On the program, a makeover of the iconic Air Force 1 sneakers and a collection of matching clothing in “universal” colors.

Regarding the pair of “Nike Air Force 1 Billie”, it is entirely made from 18% post-consumer recycled materials. The upper of the shoe is made of synthetic nubuck made from 80% recycled materials and it is a “mushroom” color. Several 100% recycled polyester details also adorn the monochrome sneaker, whose laces are covered with straps and a clasp bearing the Billie Eilish logo. The underside of the shoe is made of Nike Grind, a material made from recycled athletic shoes and scrap manufacturing materials. As for the insoles, they are made of cork and are covered with the lyrics of the song “Billie Bossa Nova”.

Photo: Nike

To accompany this pair of eco-conscious shoes, Billie Eilish also co-designed a matching hoodie, track pants and T-shirt, in the same color as the sneakers. The three garments take up the “oversize” style characteristic of the look of the American singer and are decorated with “Billie Eilish” details in silicone. On the T-shirt, the Nike logo points upwards instead of horizontal.

The Nike Air Force 1 Billie and related apparel will be available worldwide from Eilish’s online store and Nike’s website, starting April 24 and 25 respectively.