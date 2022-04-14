Billie Eilish unveils the first images of her collection with Nike (PHOTOS)

Fans have been waiting for the singer’s Air Force One for several months.

The singer’s fans have been eagerly awaiting the first images of her collaboration with Nike for months! A year after unveiling her own take on the Air Jordan 15 and Air Jordan 1 KO, Billie Eilish is now tackling the inimitable Air Force 1 she’s been wishing for ” sustainable “. A very important criterion for this fervent protector of the environment who decided to work with a synthetic nubuck material made up of 80% recycled materials. Having become in a few years one of the most popular and successful singers in the musical sector, the young woman had recently decided to diversify her activities with the release of Eilish, her first perfume. An increasingly important turn towards the fashion and beauty sectors which should undeniably increase the young woman’s income and establish her notoriety.

” Lyou guys! Oh my God… It’s so amazing I could scream”

As she recently began a huge tour of North America before coming to Europe next June, Billie Eilish won the Oscar for best song for No Time To Die, taken from the soundtrack of the last James Bond released a few months ago. On the occasion of the 94th edition of this prestigious event which took place in Los Angeles, it was alongside her brother Finneas that the latter went to recover her statuette. Aged 20 years, 3 months and 9 days, Billie Eilish also made history by being the first person born in the 21st century to be awarded in this category. ” Lyou guys! Oh my God… It’s so amazing I could scream” exclaimed the young woman on the stage of the Dolby Theater in Hollywood before promising to try ” not to lose it” to the laughter of the congregation.