Billie Eilish upset because attention is paid to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and not to the issue of abortion – Metro World News

Every day there are more celebrities who continue to talk about the controversy surrounding the right to abortion, showing a clear rejection of the ruling of the Supreme Court of the United States. One of those who has most vocalized her displeasure and concern about the situation is the singer Billie Eilish.

The young singer-songwriter of world successes has been unhappy with the fact that the public seems to get carried away more by trivial topics such as the scandal between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, that this important problem that society is going through, especially the American one. Eilish says she can’t understand how a divorced couple’s problems can go beyond the recent US abortion ban.

For NMEEilish spoke about the frustration she feels over the government’s decision, sharing her misery and sadness over the rights to her body that were taken from her and millions of others, mentioning her displeasure at the lack of attention given to the issue regarding to the judgment of Depp and Heard:

“I was in this state of depression, losing my own rights to my own body, and then I would go online and people would give their opinion on this trial. Who gives a fuck? Women are losing rights to their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrity divorce lawsuits? Who gives a shit? Let them find out for themselves. The internet bugs the hell out of me sometimes.…”

Eilish also touches on this theme in a song she released earlier this month, a track called “TV” that does not explicitly mention the names of Depp and Heard, but does allude to a defamation trial that is pursued by all media and networks, while the rulings surrounding the reversal of Wade vs. Roe, so it is easy to make the connection.