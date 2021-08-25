Billie Eilish upset by the Britney Spears case

Billie Eilish also commented on the “Britney Spears case”Which for weeks has been followed by the press and by the singer’s fans. The request to remove his father from his protection is the main request of the pop star who told of living in a sort of ‘imprisonment’ without the possibility of making decisions about his private and personal life, for over ten years.

Bad Guy’s interpreter was shocked at the terrible way Britney was treated by the media, the public and even her own team after following the 2020 New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears.

Here are his words for Vogue Australia:

“It’s really, really awful what a lot of young women have been through, I mean, up to now. I didn’t have a team that wanted to break me down, which is really rare, (in itself) it’s pretty messed up. I just have to be thankful that I happen to have a good group of people around me that … they didn’t just want to take advantage of me and do what people have done in the past “

Britney is currently struggling to end her 13-year guardianship, which was set up in 2008 following a highly publicized exhaustion. She accused her conservatives, including her father Jamie Spears, of subjecting her to years of “abuse” under the legal settlement.

In the end, Billie Eilish revealed that she had received advice from several other singers, such as Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Mel C. of the Spice Girls, but she’s still flabbergasted every time it happens.