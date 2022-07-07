Entertainment

Billie Eilish used a lookalike to go unnoticed at Coachella!

Photo of James James25 mins ago
Milla Jasmine has decided to be honest about her plastic surgery operations. Back on her Youtube channel, the 33-year-old reality star chose to come clean about her regrets over the changes she made to her appearance.

First, the influencer admitted to having had her buttocks redone 12 years ago, a choice she regrets.

“My butt isn’t thanks to pizza. About twelve years ago, I had injections in my buttocks, I didn’t do BBL (…). Girls be careful, don’t go anywhere. There are things that are irreversible, what I put in my butt won’t go away. To remove everything, I have to have my buttocks cut open, sick scars,” she confided.

The star also admitted that having her mouth modified was a big mistake when she was 21, when her budget wasn’t generous enough to afford top surgeons.

“At the time I had no money at all (…), I found myself with not tip top stuff”, she laments, before admitting that her nose was also a problem. error. “I can’t say that it failed but I can’t say that I’m completely satisfied. It was on a whim. Sometimes I think to myself that I shouldn’t have done that (.. .). After I broke up I think I freaked out. And on a whim I did this. When I woke up, I cried all the tears in my body.”

