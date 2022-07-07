Billie Eilish, voice of a generation, was phenomenal at the Sportpaleis

In 2015, the young Billie Eilish published a very first title on the online platform SoundCloud: “Ocean Eyes”. A ballad written with his brother, Finneas O’Connell, in their teenage room, with the means at hand. The Californian was then not even 14 years old. Seven years later, her success is simply colossal: Billie Eilish has accumulated awards (seven Grammy Awards, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, etc.), smashed streaming listening records, monopolized international rankings with her seven million albums sold, and has a hundred million subscribers on social networks. This Tuesday, June 28, she was back in Belgium at the SportPaleis in Antwerp, with, this time, a completely different status than during her previous visits to Botanique and Pukkelpop. The American singer-songwriter is a superstar today, an ultra-media personality, a generational phenomenon.

Going from your bedroom to the biggest concert halls around the world is certainly not easy. The songs were not composed with this objective. Some verses are whispered, others whispered. The productions are minimalist, the sounds sometimes acoustic. The texts themselves evoke heavy themes, such as depression or suicidal desires (“Everything I Wanted”, “Listen Before I Go”).

Do they have meaning and power when they are taken up in chorus by 20,000 people in impersonal and gigantic Arenas? Colossal, the tour Happier Than Ever – name of the second album released by Billie Eilish last July – could have belittled the emotional charge of her music. It is however quite the opposite which occurs: the exchange with the public is intense, certain fans cry, others shout. What is unfolding before our eyes is unique.

“You are safe here”

We are in a “safe space”, indicates the young woman, a space which advocates benevolence, a zone of non-judgment. On many occasions, she asks her fans if they feel good, offers them to relax, to stop thinking about their torments, to breathe in, to breathe out… “Close your eyes…You are safe here, you are loved”, she assures. At times, Billie Eilish turns into a life coach, a yoga teacher, or rather a protective big sister. His two albums When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019) and Happy Than Ever (2021) trace his adolescent ailments, the malaise experienced at this complex time, the devastating anxiety of puberty. His audience, largely made up of young people (but not only), fully identifies with it.

The star, who has just celebrated her 20th birthday, is beginning to emerge from this pivotal period and today takes on an almost maternal role. She does not hesitate to stop her songs to call security when several spectators feel unwell in the pit, and demands that bottles of water be brought to the front rows. It must be said that it is extremely hot in this room. For more than an hour and a half, the American gives herself completely. She jumps everywhere, slips on the floor, approaches the audience to hand them the microphone, climbs the raised platform where the drummer, Andrew Marshall and Finneas, his four years older brother, who holds the bass and keyboard are located. .

©Matty Vogel

In balance

With an ultra-communicative energy, she ignites the crowd from the start with the hits “bury a friend”, “You should see me in a crown”, “All the good girls go to hell” and, of course, “Bad guy”. The bass power is almost club-like. The very beautiful acoustic versions of “Your Power” and the unreleased “TV”, then come to offer calmer passages. During these two titles, the singer takes the opportunity to denounce the recent decision of the American Supreme Court to abolish the right to abortion in the United States, as she had already done during her show here Glastonbury (United Kingdom ). “F*ck the Supreme Court”, she says, before interpreting “OverHeated”, “bellyache” and “bored”, from a basket installed at the back of the room. A way to greet the spectators in the background who usually do not see much of what is happening in front. Billie definitely thinks of everything…

The author-composer makes the show all by herself. Many would no doubt have felt very small on this huge stage. Some might have tended to compensate by adding dancers, multiple effects, constant changes of outfits. In a wide t-shirt and cycling shorts and disheveled hair, Billie Eilish doesn’t care, the public does too. Everything is different with her.