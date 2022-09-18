Entertainment

Billie Eilish was ‘afraid to go out’ before overcoming her fear of public spaces

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 36 2 minutes read

Grammy-winning musician Billie Eilish has been in the public eye for several years, following her 2019 debut album When we all fall asleep, where do we go? propelled her to international stardom. Eilish was unaccustomed to overwhelming public fame and for years avoided going out to attract unwanted attention.

Billie Eilish | Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Billie Eilish was afraid to go out

Eilish opened up about her fear of going out in public – and how she overcame it – in a September 2022 interview on an Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 36 2 minutes read

Related Articles

It lasts two hours and is all the rage on Netflix two years after its premiere: the horror remake starring Elisabeth Moss

1 min ago

Zendaya’s monochrome looks to look elegant and stylish

12 mins ago

Blondie, Ty Segall, Cass McCombs, Manu Le Prince… Our favorite albums

13 mins ago

the science fiction series based on the book arrives in October

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button