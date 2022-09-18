Billie Eilish was ‘afraid to go out’ before overcoming her fear of public spaces

Grammy-winning musician Billie Eilish has been in the public eye for several years, following her 2019 debut album When we all fall asleep, where do we go? propelled her to international stardom. Eilish was unaccustomed to overwhelming public fame and for years avoided going out to attract unwanted attention.

Billie Eilish | Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Billie Eilish was afraid to go out

Eilish opened up about her fear of going out in public – and how she overcame it – in a September 2022 interview on an Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa.

When Eilish is on tour, like she was when she was Down Under on her happier than ever world tour, she often preferred “I do not go out”, declared the interpreter of “That’s why I am”. “I used to go out and like to walk around and do stuff. And I don’t do that as much. Because life is a little different.

” [While on tour] I was just scared to go out because I was just worried,” she continued. “I’m cooler about it. Now I’m more comfortable in it.

She had to adapt to be famous

Billie Eilish started recording music in the mid-2010s, but became a global superstar virtually overnight after the release of When we all fall asleep, where do we go? in 2019. The singer was only 16 at the time and faced an industry that was both demanding and unconcerned about her youthful needs.

Eilish spoke about the hour in a 2021 interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“I hated going out. I hated going to events. I hated being recognized. I hated that the internet had a bunch of eyes on me. I just wanted to do some teenage shit,” she said. She eventually became depressed and her body collapsed due to the immense amount of stress.

The pandemic has helped her realize things about herself

When the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic first broke out in early 2020, Eilish was in the midst of touring her hit album, having won several Grammy Awards at the peak of the year.

As it turns out, the pandemic came at the perfect time for Eilish. She told the LA Times that the extended time at home allowed her to “do the self-reflection that I never had time for.” After her whirlwind of stardom and immediate lockdown, she was able to process her escape “and how it affected me — how I actually feel about it all instead of just doing it.”

Later in 2020, she sat down with Vanity Fair and got to reflect on her time off the road and how it helped her.

“It’s the most free time I’ve had in five years now,” Eilish said of the break. “It was even true for the first month of quarantine. We had three weeks off and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s the most time off I’ve ever had! It’s so awesome! It’s like a free vacation! And we’ll go on tour again in a week, and everything will be fine! »

