Billie Eilish was body-shamed by a man who said she had a ‘Mom Bod’, and Twitter unleashed her fury

Just when we thought it couldn’t be, female celebrity body shaming hit a new low. A grown man (29 and from the UK, apparently) shared a paparazzi photo of 18-year-old Billie Eilish on Twitter. In the photo, Eilish is wearing shorts and a tank top, a change from her usual baggy style.

The man tweeted“In 10 months, Billie Eilish developed a woman’s body in the mid-30s.”

And Twitter applauded.

“She is healthy and beautiful. That’s all that matters,” @xenacanthida wrote, while @MRapoula commented, “I can’t believe people still post stuff like this like it’s funny or relevant or okay. Shame on you. She is a brilliant and incredibly talented 18 YEAR OLD artist. »

Another user, @jodiepork, called on porn and social media to teach men that bodies like Eilish’s are “fat” and “not perfectly normal.”

Eilish’s own response to the criticism was two-fold – and brilliant. First, she uploaded a video to her Instagram Stories of her walking past her collection of awards and winking. She then shared a video from social media influencer Chizi Duru on the importance of normalizing bodies.

Duru says in the clip, “You gotta start normalizing real bodies, okay? . »

On her own Instagram account, Duru captioned the post: “Instagram made many of you believe that NORMAL bodies are abnormal. NOPE. »

Eilish then shared a photo of herself on her Instagram grid with the caption, “Do you really want to turn back time? Some of her followers speculated that she was referring to her previous comments about body shaming.

In May, the entertainer shared her short film titled “Not My Responsibility,” which focuses on public opinion about her body and appearance.

In the video, Eilish says, “Do you know me? Do you really know me? You have opinions on my opinions, on my music, on my clothes, on my body. Some people hate what I wear, others praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me. »

She continues: “Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker ? Softer ? Bigger ? Would you like me to shut up? Are my shoulders provoking you? Am I my belly? My hips ? The body I was born with, right? What did you want? »

In June, Eilish said QG that she usually dresses in baggy clothes because she “don’t like to think about you guys – I mean anyone, everyone – judging [my body]or the size of it. In the same interview, she shared how much social media criticism has affected in the past. “I almost killed myself because of Twitter a few years ago,” she revealed. She has since shut down Twitter, and doesn’t look at people’s Instagram stories.

“What I’ve realized recently is this: when you achieve a certain level of fame or notoriety, no matter what you say or do, you are a certain level of notoriety. You will be super hated. And super liked it,” she said. “It always hurts to be hated, no matter what you try to tell yourself. »

Eilish may not be on Twitter anymore, but her fans are definitely supporting her.