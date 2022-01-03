Billie Eilish was named Person of the Year 2021 by PETA

Billie Eilish was awarded the title of Person of the Year 2021 by PETA, an organization that fights for the ethical treatment of animals and respect for their rights.



The American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, who in her early twenties is already one of the most talented stars in the world, has distinguished herself since the beginning of her career for her splendid music and to be a full-fledged artist ready to make her voice heard in defense of the environment.

In this sense, the author of Happier Than Ever and numerous other successes, it has always proved to be a generational model for what concerns the fight against climate change and the battles in favor of the animal rights.

Just from PETA, the organization that works for man’s ethical treatment of animal species, a precious recognition has arrived for Billie Eilish, which has nothing to envy to the numerous awards received by the singer-songwriter for her art.

PETA has chosen Billie Eilish as Person of the Year 2021, in the name of her exemplary work for the protection of animals, a commitment that the artist does not fail to exercise even in contexts concerning her career, so that the latter can act as a sound box for important messages.

This is what happened, for example, at the Met Gala 2021, an anniversary that has always stood out for its sumptuous and eccentric outfit of the stars who attend you. Billie Eilish, on this occasion, agreed to wear a silk-free dress from the house of fashion Oscar De La Renta obtaining in exchange the total removal of the furs from the maison’s collections.

Billie Eilish, who has chosen to follow a diet since the age of 12 vegan without meat and dairy-free, it does not fail to take every opportunity to discourage the use of animals in meals and fashion, even taking care of the creation of sustainable clothing.

Recently, the artist confessed that he found it shocking and outrageous that wearing furs is still not completely illegal. Likewise, on the occasion of Thanksgiving, Billie Eilish said: “THE turkeys they are among the kindest creatures in the world, and each year 46 million are killed for Thanksgiving. I know it is difficult to unhinge traditions, but it is important to keep these facts in mind“.

In no time, Billie Eilish managed to become a real one environmentalism icon active, so much so that his name is equally synonymous with excellent music and love for the environment. A combination that perfectly reflects that new artist profile spokesperson for his generation and his time.

It is thanks to this spirit that PETA has had no doubts in awarding Billie Eilish the title of Person of the Year, linking to her work the image of an artist able to reach the heart with her creativity, but also to speak to millions of fans around the world and to set an example for them to change their attitude towards animals and towards the environment they share with us.

