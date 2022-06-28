Billie Eilish wax statue mocked

The double of the singer unveiled by the Hollywood Wax Museum did not at all convince the Twittos, who did not hesitate to say so.

Billie Eilish’s wax statue doesn’t look much like the singer. Twitter

As a rule, artists’ wax figures are quite successful. It is even sometimes difficult to differentiate the star from his double, as in the case of Kris Jenner and her daughter Kourtney . Misfires are always possible, however. and when this happens, Internet users do not miss the opportunity to make fun of museums on social networks.

This is what happened on June 27, 2022 at the Hollywood Wax Museum which presented the wax statue of one of the most popular singers of the moment: Billie Eilish. It must be said that the result is hardly convincing, not to say missed, as can be seen in the photo above. And the Twittos had a blast.

“Whoever made this statue needs to be fired. it’s not Billie Eilish, it’s Billy Eilis”

“They will have to unplug the machine that makes the wax statues for 15 seconds, plug it back in and start over from the beginning”

“What is that??? No, seriously, what is it???»

“It’s barely Billie”

( jfa )