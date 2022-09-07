Billie Eilish wears acrylic nails with French manicure in trend

Photographer Harley Weir’s lens captured Billie Eilish touring the Hollywood Hills. During the campaign, the singer wore the new sunglasses of the Italian firm, from square designs to other retro-style ovals. When his hands touched the steering wheel, something caught our attention: his long acrylic nails with french manicure. Yes, that classic that dominated the 2000s returned to the catwalks twenty years later with a twist: now it is no longer worn with white tips, vibrant colors and square toe finishes have taken its place. The extra long pink design was highlighted with rhinestones and gems proving that the modern woman can be just about anything she wants to be, even with XL nails.

3D acrylic nails 2022

The catwalks were the first to reveal that there was a new trend 2022. Courtesy of Ahluwalia Gorunway.

Now that outdoor activities are reduced, it is no longer necessary to keep short and flush nails. As predicted at the beginning of the year, Kierra Foster, an expert manicurist, the manicure it becomes a child’s game again in which rhinestones, glitter, flowers and gems become our favorite toys. This is how we saw it in Ahluwalia’s Autumn-Winter 2022 collection, where the color lilac, the winning shade of the year, contrasts with gold rhinestones. The cards are on the table, which design are you going to choose?