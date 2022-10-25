Entertainment

Billie Eilish wears the same Gucci outfit two years apart to raise awareness of green issues

On the night of October 8-9, 2022, the Environmental Media Association Awards (EMA), held in Los Angeles, celebrated those who have made an impact in the fight against climate change and taken positive steps to preserve our planet. One of these people was Billie Eilish and his mother, Maggie Baird : during the tour Happy Than Ever of the singer, they launched “Overheated”, a conference focused on the climate, with high-profile speakers, documentary screenings and even clothing swaps. The duo was rewarded for this initiative, and the look of Billie Eilish for the red carpet was in line with the sustainability themes of the evening.

A total khaki green look by Gucci

The fans of Billie Eilish know that she wears almost exclusively Gucci on the red carpet for a few years (she is the muse ofAlessandro Michele), and the star reissued a look Gucci created especially for her which she had previously sported in 2020. The silky green brocade pants and top, complete with tie detail, were originally worn for the Billboard Awards at the time. It looked just as refreshing in 2022, but this time without the matching bucket hat and with stacks of gold necklaces instead.

Billie Eilish in Gucci at the 2020 Billboard Awards Photo: Getty Images

