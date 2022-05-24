Billie Eilish, who has Tourette syndrome, reveals how ‘exhausting’ her tics are

The 20-year-old singer with Tourette’s syndrome, winner of a Grammy and an Oscar, indulges in a few confidences. Getty Images

The 20-year-old Grammy and Oscar-winning singer opened up a few secrets during an interview for the Netflix series My guest is no longer to present, by David Letterman.

“If you film me for long enough, you’re going to see a lot of tics.” Billie Eilish enjoyed an interview for the Netflix show My guest needs no introduction by David Letterman, to indulge in some confidences about the Gilles de la Tourette syndrome from which she suffers.

“It’s weird, I don’t talk about it at all,” she told the famous American host. More often than not, people laugh thinking I’m trying to be funny. This reaction always offends me a lot and often they look around pretending not to understand, and that’s when I tell them ‘I have Tourette’”.

“I wiggle my ear back and forth, I raise my eyebrow”

Only physical and discreet, his tics are not easy to live with. “My main tics, which I do all day, are things you’ll never notice if you’re having a conversation with me, but for me it’s really exhausting. For example, I wiggle my ear back and forth, raise my eyebrow, snap my jaw, or tense my arm muscles,” she says. Having always lived with them, the singer explains: “I turned them into friends, I learned to trust them.”

The young woman does not live her illness in the shadows, quite the contrary. “I am very happy to talk about it. In fact, I really enjoy answering questions about it,” she says. A subject that is still very taboo. “So many people have it and we will never know. A few artists have come forward but remain a minority. And I can understand, I’m not going to blame those who don’t want to talk about it.”