Billie Eilish will be rewarded for her action in favor of the environment

Billie Eilish’s commitment to environmental protection will soon be recognized. Indeed, the Environmental Media Association has decided to present the pop star and her mother, Maggie Baird, with an EMA Missions in Music Award during its annual ceremony to be held on October 8. This event aims to honor world-renowned personalities for their action in connection with the protection of the planet.

In the case of the singer and her mother, it will be a question of applauding their work on Overheated, an event organized on the sidelines of the tour Happy Than Ever in collaboration with Support + Feed, a charity founded by Maggie Baird to raise funds to fight food insecurity and the climate crisis. Overheated notably involved actions to raise awareness of the climate issue with the screening of a documentary of the same name but also debates.

United for a common cause

Since the announcement of the EMA, Maggie Baird has not failed to react and express her pride for her daughter. “I am delighted to accept this EMA Missions in Music Award this year alongside my daughter,” she said in a statement relayed by variety.

“I am so proud that Billie uses her voice to inspire her young audience to advocate for change. It’s a dream come true that Billie and I share a passion for tackling the climate crisis. We are stronger together and I know she will continue to have a phenomenal impact on this Earth for the next generation,” she added.