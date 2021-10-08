Billie Eilish will be the youngest headliner in Glastonbury Festival history. The event is scheduled for June 2022

June 24, 2022. Save the date. Billie Eilish will headline the Glastonbury Festival, the famous musical event held in the United Kingdom and which in the last two years had taken place in digital format due to Covid19. Eilish, born in 2001, will be there youngest leading artist in the history of the festival. But it doesn’t stop there. The 20-year-old Californian will also be the first female artist to be the main protagonist after Adele, who performed in 2016.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The announcement was made on the social pages of the British Festival: “We are very happy to announce that Billie Eilish will be the protagonist of the Pyramid Stage on Friday night in Glastonbury 2022. It will be the youngest artist ever to do it. It will also be his first headlining performance in the UK“. A communication that was echoed by a tweet from Emily Eavis, the organizer of the event: “We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wonderful Billie Eilish will be the main artist of the Pyramid, in the next edition of the event. It is the perfect way to return!“. Eilish, for her part, showed herself smiling in a photo posted on social media, wearing a sweatshirt from the Festival, and above in large letters the words “2022”. Billie’s primacy had almost been conquered by Taylor Swift, hired for the 2020 edition: unfortunately, however, her participation was skipped along with the entire event due to the pandemic.