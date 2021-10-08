News

Billie Eilish will be the youngest headliner in Glastonbury Festival history. The event is scheduled for June 2022

05 October 2021, 5:00 pm

Billie Eilish will be the star of the youngest Glastonbury Festival in history. The performance of the singer born in 2001 is scheduled for Friday 24 June 2022

June 24, 2022. Save the date. Billie Eilish will headline the Glastonbury Festival, the famous musical event held in the United Kingdom and which in the last two years had taken place in digital format due to Covid19. Eilish, born in 2001, will be there youngest leading artist in the history of the festival. But it doesn’t stop there. The 20-year-old Californian will also be the first female artist to be the main protagonist after Adele, who performed in 2016.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The announcement was made on the social pages of the British Festival: “We are very happy to announce that Billie Eilish will be the protagonist of the Pyramid Stage on Friday night in Glastonbury 2022. It will be the youngest artist ever to do it. It will also be his first headlining performance in the UK“. A communication that was echoed by a tweet from Emily Eavis, the organizer of the event: “We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wonderful Billie Eilish will be the main artist of the Pyramid, in the next edition of the event. It is the perfect way to return!“. Eilish, for her part, showed herself smiling in a photo posted on social media, wearing a sweatshirt from the Festival, and above in large letters the words “2022”. Billie’s primacy had almost been conquered by Taylor Swift, hired for the 2020 edition: unfortunately, however, her participation was skipped along with the entire event due to the pandemic.

THE TOUR BEGINS IN 2022

However, Glastonbury will not be the only commitment of the young Californian star next year. You sing it of Happier Than Ever will be in Europe with eighteen dates of his tour, which will depart at February 2022. However, there is no concert in Italy. Thirty-two performances scheduled in the United States. However, American fans can ease the wait by participating in the screening of Nightmare Before Christmas to be held on 29 and 31 October to the Banc of California Stadium from Los Angeles: Billie will in fact lend the voice to Sally, protagonist of the story of Tim Burton. It will be a “live-to-film“: The screening of the film will be accompanied by a live performance by Eilish, accompanied by a musical orchestra, on the notes of Sally’s Song. It will not be the first experience that brings the singer closer to the world of cinema: hers No Time To Die it is in fact the soundtrack of the latest James Bond film, currently in theaters.

Tags: Billie Eilish, Glastonbury Festival, Tour

