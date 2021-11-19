News

Billie Eilish will host an episode of “Saturday Night Live” in December

November 19 2021




Soon Billie Eilish will be able to add a new item to his curriculum: that of presenter!

The singer was announced as host of the episode of Saturday Night Live to be held live Saturday 11 December (aired in the US on NBC).

Each episode of the comedy show is presented by a different famous person and it is considered an honor to be chosen as a host: congratulations to Billie!

Not only that: Billie Eilish will have a double role, because every Saturday an artist is invited to perform at the SNL And the 19-year-old star will be the musical guest of the episode he will host.

We can also expect you to participate in some sketch, since usually the presenters of the show act as actors in the comic scenes.

The star of “Happier Than Ever“he shared all his enthusiasm on Instagram:”Ahhhhh! I will conduct and perform at the SNL !!! – wrote all caps – Crazy, I could scream! We see them“.

Good luck on this great Billie Eilish experience!

