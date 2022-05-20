Billie Eilish will lecture on the climate crisis on her tour

Billie Eilish will meet her audience

For some years, Billie Eilish has become a popular artist and often makes the headlines news. The 20-year-old singer has confirmed that she wants to continue her fight: saving the plant. Indeed, it announces the holding of climate debates which will take place during his tour which has just begun.

Debates will focus on the climate crisis

As part of his turned baptizes Happier Than Ever, the artist will animate round tables. Entitled Overheated, they will focus on the climate crisis. The interpreter will thus organize six conferences which will deal with various themes, including the benefits of vegetarianism. Sustainable fashion, another subject on which Billie Eilish also put on his colo version of the Air Force One from Nike, will tackles.

Billie Eilish continues her actions for the environment

Apart from the artistic performances related to the environmental cause, discussions between activists, musicians, creators and other stakeholders will take place. In addition, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas will host the first day. Other personalities, such as the activist vanessa nakate and YouTuber Jack Harries will be among the guests. A documentary featuring the American singer and the creator Vivienne Westwood will also be screened during Happier Than Ever.

The Californian star is working on his next album

After When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? unveiled in 2019 and Happy Than Ever that she is currently defending through these trips, Billie Eilish announced the start of construction of her third disc. This is a project that she has been preparing with her brother for several months.

Photo credit: Billie Eilish @Pukkelpop 2019 (48590443456) from crommelincklars via Wikimedia Commons/Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)