Billie Eilish will lend her voice to Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas

From music to cinema, Billie Eilish is now unstoppable! After the success with the hits Bad Guy and the very recent Happier Than Ever, the 19-year-old American singer is ready to lend her voice to Sally at the film’s live-action The Nightmare Before Christmas, Disney animated film that never gets old and that every year is perfect to be enjoyed both on Halloween and during the Christmas period.

The film tells the story of Jack, the king of the city of Halloween who organizes the homonymous party every year. After casually discovering the existence of a parallel world, dedicated to Christmas, he decides to bring this new, more cheerful holiday to his fellow citizens, with completely unexpected results. This year the live-action film of the film will be made in the United States, in which they will take part Billie Eilish as Sally and Danny Elfman as Jack.

The live-action special by The Nightmare Before Christmas will take place at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday 29th and Sunday 31st October. What will make this screening special will be the presence of a live orchestra conducted by John Mauceri, which will accompany Billie Eilish and Danny Elfman in their live performances of the most beautiful soundtracks in the film. As reported Entertainment Weekly, Danny Elfman said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have Billie on my team! It will be a real treat (and not a treat) “. There will also be alongside Billie and Danny Weird Al ‘Yankovic, American singer-songwriter winner of 5 Grammy Awards who will play the character of Vado, e Ken Page, actor who will instead lend his voice to Bau Bau.

Billie Eilish is Sally in The Nightmare Before Christimas

The announcement of the presence of the much loved Billie Eilish came via a social media post by Danny Elfman himself who writes: “It is my pleasure to announce that guest star Billie Eilish will join the team to sing Sally in the upcoming shows of Nightmare Before Christmas at Banc of California Stadium. I can’t wait to finally be on stage with Weird Al ‘Yankovic singing the part of Lock in Kidnap the Sandy Claws, and of course, Oogie Boogie’s stunning original voice… Ken Page returns once again! I can’t wait to see you all there ”.