Billie Eilish will receive an award at the Environmental Media Association Awards

Billie Eilish will receive the ‘Missions in Music’ award at the Environmental Media Association Awards.

The organization announced on August 22 that the Happier Than Ever singer, along with her mother Maggie Baird, will receive the EMA Missions in Music Award at its ceremony on October 8 (22), in Los Angeles. This celebration pays tribute to people recognized worldwide for their work in favor of the protection of the planet.

Both mother and daughter will be rewarded for Overheated, an event organized in conjunction with Maggie Baird’s charity Support + Feed. This initiative has enabled the establishment of climate-focused activities and the raising of funds to support the association’s efforts in the fight against food insecurity and the climate crisis.

“I am thrilled to accept the EMA Missions in Music Award this year alongside my daughter,” Maggie Baird told The Hollywood Reporter. I’m so proud that Billie is using her voice to inspire younger audiences and advocate for change. It’s a dream come true that Billie and I share the same passion for tackling the climate crisis. We are stronger together and I know she will continue to have a huge impact on Earth for the next generation. »

Nikki Reed, actress and board member of the Environmental Media Association, will also be honored at the ceremony. She will receive the EMA Innovation Award, in recognition of her work with eco-friendly lifestyle and jewelry brand BaYou With Love.