Billie Eilish with Gilles de la Tourette syndrome, she confides!

Invited in My next guest does not need to be presented on Netflix, Billie Eilish had delivered unexpected confidences. The beautiful brunette had indeed spoken of the Gilles de la Tourette syndrome with which she has to live on a daily basis. A pathology which at the beginning had caused many complexes to the star. She had, however, managed to overcome this problem over the years by remaining positive. The tics engendered by this illness from which she suffers are fortunately only visible when she is filmed for a good while. Otherwise, she would never have been unmasked.

Billie Eilish has to justify herself every time

This feeling experienced by Billie Eilish would be, according to her, one of the most bizarre. She had also avoided talking about it to those around her. This had justified the reaction of the people she met. The latter immediately thought that she was trying to be humorous or simply to be funny. Everyone then expects her to do something fun without it really being the case. We thus understand better how embarrassing this could have been for the star who had not skimped on the confidences in My next guest does not need to be presented.

People who don’t know Billie Eilish are mostly offended when they see her smile when the current situation doesn’t allow it. The young woman is therefore obliged each time to justify herself as what she is suffering from Gilles de la Tourette syndrome. So that explains everything.