Billie Eilish with the orchestra: here are the first images of the special for Disney +

After the online show Where Do We Go? aired nine months ago, Billie Eilish announced another one concert experience. Is titled Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles and will air on Disney + on September 3. “I’ve never done such a thing, it was the most surreal shoot ever, I can’t wait for you to see the film.”

The show was filmed at the Hollywood Bowl, one of the most celebrated concert halls in Los Angeles. And the Californian city where the singer was born and raised seems to be one of the elements of the narrative. “Los Angeles is the reason I am who I am,” Eilish says in the launch trailer. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, the special also contains animated parts, a sort of dreamlike journey to the pop star’s hometown.

What will it be like musically? The teaser does not make it clear, but there is certainly an element of interest, and how: Eilish will be accompanied by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Gustavo Dudamel.

The orchestral arrangements are by David Campbell, Beck’s father. Among the guests, guitarist Romero Lubambo and the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus.

According to New York Times, the LA Phil is “America’s foremost orchestra, period.” Certainly the Venezuelan Dudamel is one of the most famous conductors in the world, as well as an ardent supporter of the idea that cultured music should be accessible to everyone.

Dudamel emerged from El Sistema, a musical project born in Venezuela and now present all over the world that offers free musical training to children, with positive effects in terms of personal, social and economic development.